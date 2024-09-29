‘Jab We Met Shehnaaz Gill’: Fans remember the first time Salman Khan introduced Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif on Bigg Boss

Every year we see many celebrities enter the Bigg Boss house as contestants. While some soar to stardom, others vanish from the public eye soon after their season. But very few manage to make a permanent place in the hearts of fans. Even fewer impress superstar host Salman Khan. Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill was one such contestant who emerged as a star post Bigg Boss 13, despite losing to winner Sidharth Shukla and runner up Asim Riaz. Many contestants as well as seasons came and went, but till date no one has been able to dethrone Shehnaaz as the queen of hearts. Well, today fans miss her a little more than usual. Not just the audience but even Salman Khan was mighty impressed by Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13

The words ‘Jab We Met Shehnaaz Gill’ are currently trending on social media, because exactly 5 years ago today Bollywood’s Bhaijaan introduced the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif to viewers for the very first time. Right from the start, audiences knew she was going to be one of the most entertaining and real celebs inside the BB house. This is because she was unabashedly herself, even while interacting with Salman who she was starstruck by. Well, celebrating 5 years of Shehnaaz, one fan tweeted: “She was, is and will always be the most unique and beautiful contestant ever. No one can ever match her 🥰 Jab We Met ShehnaazGill.”

Remembering her introduction on Bigg Boss 13, a social media user gushed, “I can’t forget the day when superstar @ishehnaaz_gill stepped into Bigg Boss 13 and instantly became a fan favorite. I felt that magic. Jab We Met ShehnaazGill.” Another loyal fan shared, “This 29th Sep was the day in the year 2019 "Jab We Met ShehnaazGill" to love her, adore her, appreciate her, be amazed by her, get enchanted by her & to be with her for life. And today is 29th Sep 2024 & we are still with her & will be forever & ever.”

Shehnaaz’s bubbly personality, hilariously iconic dialogues and her magical bond with Sidharth, known as Sidnaaz, will continue to be one of the biggest highlights of Salman’s reality show. So far, no one has managed to match her popularity. Do you think this could change in the coming seasons?