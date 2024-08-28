Shehnaaz grooves to Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba; fans call her ‘Punjab di Katrina’, remember her Karan Aujla tattoo

Apart from being a gifted singer, social media sensation and a fan favourite, Shehnaaz Gill is also a talented dancer. We saw glimpses of the same when she was a contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Even on the grand premiere, she shook a leg with superstar host Salman Khan on stage winning several hearts, including his. Well, earlier this week on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Shehnaaz attended the Ram Kadam Dahi Handi program held in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Much to the delight of fans, several dance videos of the shining star from this event have now surfaced on the internet. Shehnaaz Gill dancing at a recent Janmashtami event

Shehnaaz looked effortlessly pretty in a red ethnic suit, with her hair in a messy plait. She opted for juttis and a no-makeup look. As always, Shehnaaz’s natural beauty won hearts. But it’s her dance moves that have taken social media by storm. In one particular viral video, the actor burnt the dance floor on Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, which was all the rage last month. The track has been helmed by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who has a special connection with Shehnaaz which fans were reminded of after watching her dance video today. We are talking about the tattoo of Karan’s face which Shehnaaz got inked several years ago on her waist. See for yourself:

Referring to the same in the comment section below, one social media user asked, “Iska karan aujla wala tatto abhi bhi hai kya?😂”, whereas another fan quoted Karan’s song lyrics and wrote: “tainu tattoo kihne keha si banaun nu😂.” Meanwhile, many other fans gushed over the entertainment queen.

Fans comment on Shehnaaz Gill's dance video from recent event

For instance, one internet user hailed her as: “Punjab di katrina kaif😍❤️”, whereas another wrote: “Hayeee sukoon mila yeh dekh ker after so long 😍❤️.” Lashing out at haters, another loyal Shehnaaz fan shared, “Jealous people will say she is fake 😂😂😂....... You are original unique and stunning cutie really u r on fire 🔥🔥🔥.”

We feel this calls for a collab! Hopefully, fans will be able to convince Shehnaaz and Karan to join forces for a banger music video one day.