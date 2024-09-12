Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Trailer: Triptii-Rajkummar are good but Shehnaaz Gill & Mallika Sherawat steal the show

Just yesterday, Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao turned newsreaders in a teaser clip to announce that the trailer of their film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be out today. They gave hilarious references from their last blockbuster hits Stree 2 and Animal (2023) to introduce each other, which left fans in splits. It also raised expectations from the trailer of this ‘mahaparivarik’ film, which has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Well, as expected, Rajkummar and Triptii as Vicky and Vidya are absolutely convincing as a 90s married couple. But the comedy drama has a few more unexpected show-stealers. Shehnaaz Gill and Mallika Sherawat are highlights of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao as Vidya and Vicky

The 3-minute 32-second long trailer begins in 1997 when mehendi artist Vicky convinces his bride Vidya to let him record their wedding night. Years later, they play it to keep the magic alive in their marriage. What's the problem? The CD along with the CD player gets stolen. Thus begins a roller-coaster ride for the couple as well as their family and the cops involved. Now coming to the highlights! The dialogues are fun and the lead stars are on point. However, another crucial segment that needs our attention is Mallika Sherawat and Vijay Raaz's one-sided love story playing on the side. This was unexpected and is an absolute riot. Especially the way Mallika rejects Vijay’s proposal. Also, how hot does Mallika look!

Another highlight from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer that shook the internet is Shehnaaz Gill’s blink-and-miss glimpse. The Bigg Boss 13 star stuns in a satin blue blouse and skirt, flaunting her hourglass figure in what looks like a special appearance in a song. But that was enough for fans to go gaga! Reacting to her glimpse, one social media user gushed, “Shehnaaz Gill in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo trailer. She's looking extremely hot🥹🔥”, whereas another fan shared, “#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo tailer is good. But my focus nd priory is different. My girl #ShehnaazGill Glimpse in Rajkumaar new movie 🥰❤️ @ishehnaaz_gill so happy for u. Keep shining.”

Special mention to Daler Mehndi, who also plays a cameo in this film! Well, after the trailer, the excitement for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has gone to another level. We can’t wait to witness what happens when Rajkummar and Triptii aka Vicky and Vidya’s suhaagraat video goes missing on October 11.