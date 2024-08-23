After Kabir Singh, Rajkummar Rao says he has issues with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘Some scenes here and there’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster hit film Animal left audiences divided, much like his Bollywood debut directorial Kabir Singh (2019) had. While some enjoyed the power-packed impactful performances by the lead ‘alpha’ males, several others accused the filmmaker and his creations of glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Well, actor Rajkummar Rao has now shared his honest opinion on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal during a podcast interview. He explained that he did enjoy the film and the experience it offered. However, Rajkummar admitted to having issues with Animal. After Kabir Singh's slap scene, Rajkummar Rao has opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Rajkummar explained that he loved Ranbir’s portrayal of Ranvijay Singh Balbir aka Vijay in Sandeep’s Animal, but he did have issues with a few scenes. The actor shared, “I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes. But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film. I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing.”

This mini review of Animal from Rajkummar comes a week after his conversation about Kabir Singh during HT City's Stars In the City. In a candid chat, the actor had shared that he would never be able to slap a girl in a scene. He was then asked if he would have done a film like Kabir Singh, where Shahid Kapoor slapped his onscreen girlfriend Kiara Advani in a scene that took the country by storm. Rajkummar had replied that he would have had a lot of discussions with the filmmaker if this scene was something the film could not do without.

On the work front, Rajkummar is currently soaring high on the success of his recently released film Stree 2. Also starring Shraddha Kapoor, the horror comedy has emerged as the fastest Bollywood movie to earn ₹400 crore.