Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur bring uber-cool charm with elegant Sobhita to celebrate Night Manager's Emmy nomination

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala stepped out in Mumbai last night to celebrate their series The Night Manager's nomination for the International Emmy Awards. While Anil and Aditya chose uber-cool, laidback outfits for the occasion, Sobhita accompanied them in an elegant midi dress. Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Aditya Roy Kapur with director Sandeep Modi.

Anil, Aditya and Sobhita's get-together

The paparazzi clicked Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday night. The three actors enjoyed a dinner date to celebrate the Emmy nomination. Anil, Aditya, and Sobhita were seen posing for the media outside the eatery joint with The Night Manager's director, Sandeep Modi.

Decoding Anil, Aditya and Sobhita Dhulipala's outfits

Looking dapper as always, the evergreen Anil Kapoor graced the celebration in a grey-black-toned ensemble. He wore a crew neck T-shirt, which he tucked inside the black denim pants featuring a skinny fit and a mid-rise waist. He layered the all-black look with a grey bomber jacket featuring a notch lapel collar, a tailored fitting, and full-length sleeves. Matching black Chelsea boots, silver chain, and a watch rounded off the styling.

Aditya Roy Kapur embraced the same colour pattern for his laidback look for the outing. He wore a relaxed-fit grey T-shirt featuring a Scorpio print on the front, half-length sleeves, and a round neckline. Faded black denim jeans, sneakers, a metal bracelet watch, his rugged beard, and a messy hairdo gave a finishing touch to Aditya's look for the dinner outing.

Lastly, Sobhita complemented her co-stars in an elegant midi dress. It features a burst of colourful patterns done on a cream base. The one-shoulder neckline, gathered design, figure-hugging silhouette, an asymmetric hem, and a cinched waist add the oomph to her look. She chose a no-makeup makeup look, side-parted loose curly tresses, and a blush-tinted gloss to round off the glam.