Sobhita Dhulipala's elegant blush pink organza saree is a perfect example of minimalistic ethnic fashion done right

Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted on Friday morning promoting her upcoming movie Love, Sitara. Donning a stunning saree, she gives us all a fresh dose of ethnic fashion inspiration just in time for the festive season. The newly engaged 32-year-old actor is a true fan of the timeless six yards and is often seen flaunting ethereal sarees, from classic Kanjeevarams to luxurious silks. Her style mantra is simple— keep it minimal but always stylish. Her latest appearance in a blush pink silk saree was no exception, as she wowed with her effortless elegance, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. Scroll down to know more about her latest appearance. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala saved her best saree to 'hard launch' relationship with Naga Chaitanya? All about her engagement look ) Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in a blush pink silk saree during her film promotion.(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in silk organza saree

Sobhita's pictures and videos quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers. For her chic ethnic look, she opted for a stunning saree made from luxurious silk organza fabric in a mesmerising blush pink shade. The golden detailing along the borders added an extra layer of elegance. Draping the saree with effortless grace, she let the pallu beautifully cascade from her shoulders.

She paired her elegant six yards with an ivory silk blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and a classic U-neckline, perfectly complementing the saree's soft blush tones. To elevate her look, Sobhita accessorised with striking statement jhumka earrings that gracefully extended to her shoulders, stacked bangles on her wrist, and eye-catching rings adorning her fingers, adding a regal touch to her ensemble.

Her makeup featured nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, a dewy base, and glossy pink lipstick. Sobhita left her luscious hair open in a middle partition, allowing it to cascade gracefully down her shoulders. The final touch? A delicate red bindi on her forehead perfectly complements her ethnic look.

On the work front

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Hollywood film The Monkey Man. She is now gearing up for the release of her next film, Love, Sitara, which has already wrapped up shooting.