Sobhita Dhulipala saved her best saree to 'hard launch' relationship with Naga Chaitanya? All about her engagement look

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are officially engaged! The couple got hitched in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. Naga Chaitanya's dad, Nagarjuna, broke the news on X, sharing pics of the newly engaged duo and writing, "We're thrilled to announce Naga Chaitanya's engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We're excited to welcome her into our family. Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy. 8.8.8 … A start to infinite love….". Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in a stunning pastel silk saree as she celebrated her engagement to Naga Chaitanya.(Instagram)

In the post, the couple looks absolutely beautiful in stunning ethnic ensembles. Their photos quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from their adoring fans who can't stop gushing over their dreamy appearance. Scroll down to get all the details on their ethnic look and pick up some style tips! (Also read: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged, first pics out; Nagarjuna blesses couple )

Decoding Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement look

For their special day, the couple turned to Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra, for their custom ethnic ensembles, perfectly blending elegance and grace. Sobhita chose to forgo lehengas and gowns for a stunning saree, embracing the timeless charm of six yards of grace. Her saree comes in an enchanting pastel peach shade and features luxurious silk fabric adorned with intricate golden borders, exuding royal vibes. She draped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall gracefully from her shoulders.

How Sobhita accessorised her look

She paired her saree with a matching sweetheart neckline blouse that perfectly completed her elegant look. For accessories, Sobhita went all out with opulent gold jewellery, including a multi-layered necklace, stacked bangles adorning her wrist and gorgeous jhumka earrings. Her makeup was on point with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. A little black bindi adorned her forehead, while orange flowers beautifully decorated her bun, making her look absolutely stunning.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya went for an all-white look. He looked effortlessly stylish in an ivory kurta with a V-neck and full sleeves, paired with a matching dupatta draped around his neck. With his gelled hair, well-groomed beard, and charming smile, he perfectly rounded off his engagement look.