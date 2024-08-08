Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala relationship timeline: From secret holidays to engagement in Hyderabad

Telugu heartthrob Naga Chaitanya and actor Sobhita Dhulipala have been linked to each other several times in the last few years. Unseen pictures of the two which surfaced on social media further convinced fans that the rumoured love birds are very much together. Well, the happy couple got engaged today! Chaitanya’s superstar father Nagarjuna shared first pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media. Newly engaged couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

But when did their love story begin to blossom? Take a look at their relationship timeline here:

Rumours begin

After 4 years of marriage, Chaitanya and his actor wife Samantha separated in October 2021. A few months later in 2022, Chaitanya was spotted with Made in Heaven star Sobhita at his Hyderabad house. According to reports, the two looked quite comfortable in each other’s company while Chaitanya gave Sobhita a tour of his new home. A few hours later, they reportedly left together in one car. Thus began the rumours

London holiday

In March 2023, the rumour mill began churning even faster after Sobhita was spotted in the background of Chaitanya’s picture. We are talking about a snap shared by Michelin Star Chef Surender Mohan at his restaurant in London. While he posed with Chaitanya, Sobhita was spotted by eagle-eyed netizens in the background, sitting at a table. This picture was later deleted by the chef. The same month, a source close to the couple revealed that they initially bonded over their love for fast cars and Formula 1, but it was the London holiday where they realized their love for each other

Sobhita in the background of Chaitanya's picture with chef Surender Mohan

Jungle safari

Earlier this year in April, Sobhita shared pictures from a jungle safari. This photo dump included a selfie, pictures clicked by someone sitting by her side on the jeep and glimpses of her surroundings. One day later, Chaitanya posted a picture of himself enjoying the sunset on a safari jeep. Fans were quick to join the dots in the comment section below. Many internet users guessed that Sobhita and Chaitanya were ‘soft launching’ their relationship on social media with these pictures from their recent holiday

Sobhita and Chaitanya on a jungle safari

Vacay in Europe

Almost a month after their jungle safari, Sobhita and Chaitanya jetted off for a vacation in Europe. While the two continued to stay mum about their relationship, a picture of them enjoying a wine tasting on this exotic holiday soon surfaced on the internet. There was also a clip of the lovebirds walking on the streets with shopping bags in hand which went viral on social media

Engagement

This morning, news about Sobhita and Chaitanya’s engagement took over the internet. Nagarjuna has now shared pictures from their ring ceremony with a sweet note which read: “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 💐God bless!❤️8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love❤️.”

Well, we wish Sobhita and Chaitanya all the love and happiness as they embark on this exciting journey together.