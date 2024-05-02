Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala to Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan: Rumoured couples who need to break their silence

According to recent reports, Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has found love again after his divorce from Samantha. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is rumoured to be dating Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala. Sources suggest that the couple is going strong. In fact, they have found a ‘happy place’ together. However, like most other celebrity couples, they would like to keep their personal life private. Well, we respect their decision. Actors who are rumoured to be dating but have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's vacation photos

But with so many rumours doing the rounds, fans would definitely like some clarity because the two have neither confirmed nor denied the buzz. Not just Chaitanya and Sobhita, but even these rumoured couples need to break their silence, for the sake of their fans:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay and Rashmika were first seen together in Geetha Govindam (2018). But it was a year later that dating rumours began when they left audiences in awe of their sizzling and passionate chemistry in the 2019 hit film Dear Comrade. Soon fans began noticing similarities in the backgrounds of their individual photos on social media, wondering if they were together when these pictures were clicked. Just recently during the promotions of Animal (2023), Rashmika couldn't stop smiling while Ranbir Kapoor teased her about her rumoured beau. Later when she called Vijay and he said ‘What’s up re’ on speaker, Rashmika was left blushing

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

It was reported that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina fell in love while shooting for their debut film The Archies (2023). Their real life chemistry at events along with multiple public appearances together further added fuel to the fire. While Vedang has claimed that he is single, Khushi hinted at something more on Karan Johar’s coffee couch. The star kid coyly smiled and said, “We’re just good friends.” So which one is it? Meanwhile, Khushi’s sister Janhvi Kapoor has been flaunting her ‘Shiku’ necklace, which is what she lovingly calls her beau Shikhar Pahariya

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Salman Khan’s good friend Zaheer met Sonakshi for the first time at a party thrown by Bollywood’s Bhaijaan. They instantly clicked and have reportedly been inseparable ever since. Their social media handles have several pictures of the two vacationing together and most of Zaheer’s captions for Sonakshi seem like love letters, dripping with affection. But the rumoured love birds, who were seen together in Double XL (2022), have not yet broken their silence on the bond they share

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Another rumoured couple who have neither denied nor confirmed buzz about their romantic relationship are Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya and Bollywood actor Siddhant. The two have been snapped together at several events, and were once even spotted leaving a birthday bash of a film producer together in the same car. Internet users believe that Navya almost confirmed the dating rumours when she dropped a red heart emoji under Siddhant’s post earlier this year. But she soon deleted her comment

Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi leaving a party together

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Initially fans thought Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim are just friends. But what gave rise to dating rumours was a video of the two hiding their faces after they left a New Year party together. This was followed by a movie date, post which Ibrahim was snapped holding a jacket that Palak was wearing earlier that evening. Rumours also suggest that Palak apparently joined Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan on a trip to Goa

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan after celebrating New Year's Eve together

Well, kuchh toh log kahenge. But fans would love if these celebs cleared the air once and for all.