Sobhita Dhulipala dazzles as showstopper in ethereal ivory ensemble for Rimzim Dadu at India Couture Week 2024: Watch

Indian Couture Week is in full swing, and Day 7 was nothing short of a glamorous affair. Designer Rimzim Dadu impressed everyone with her incredible collection, while Sobhita Dhulipala brought extra flair as the showstopper. The Made in Heaven star looked like a vision in ivory ensemble as she strutted down the ramp. From the intricate details to the flawless fit, Sobhita owned the runway with confidence and grace. Rimzim Dadu's collection featured a mix of traditional and modern elements, making it a highlight of the event. As the fashion week continues, we can't wait to see what other fabulous designs and celebrity appearances are in store. Scroll down to check out more about Sobhita's fabulous look. Sobhita Dhulipala's graceful presence and exquisite outfit perfectly showcased Rimzim Dadu's collection.(Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala stuns as showstopper

Sobhita's look featured an off-shoulder bralette adorned with enchanting floral motif embroidery, exuding a delicate yet bold vibe. She paired this with a matching high-waist skirt that had a straight fit and maxi hemline. It was adorned with stunning fringe embellishments that cascaded down the length, adding movement and texture to the ensemble. A slit at the back of the skirt introduced an extra touch of dramatic flair, enhancing the overall elegance.

Her outfit was a perfect blend of style and sophistication, making her a true showstopper on the runway. To complement this breathtaking attire, Sobhita opted for minimal accessories, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She styled her look with a chic choker necklace and a pair of diamond stud earrings, which perfectly complemented her ensemble without overpowering it.

Her makeup look featured nude shimmer eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses into a laid-back wet hairdo to complete her stunning look.

About Rimzim Dadu’s collection

Revealed at India Couture Week tonight, Rimzim Dadu's "Stucco" collection is deeply inspired by the baroque era. It offers a journey back to the 17th century, reflecting the grandeur of pre-Renaissance architecture and music. The collection reinterprets the opulence and royalty of baroque design through a modern and experimental perspective. By focusing on rich textures, innovative styles, and traditional Indian craftsmanship, "Stucco" seamlessly blends historical luxury with contemporary aesthetics.