Sonakshi Sinha brings fairytale glamour in dreamy blush pink gown for Dolly J at FDCI India Couture Week 2024: Watch

The FDCI India Couture Week 2024 fashion parade is still serving up amazing designer looks, and Day 4 was no different. Just like Parineeti Chopra hitting the runway soon after tying the knot, Sonakshi Sinha did the same, walking for Dolly J just a month after her wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi was back in action, showing off the designer's newest collection, La Vie en Rose. This collection mixes classic style with modern craftsmanship, which Dolly J is known for, perfectly showcased by Sonakshi's dreamy blush pink strapless gown. The whole vibe was all about timeless beauty, and Sonakshi's bridal glow just made it even more magical. Let's decode her showstopper look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapur dazzle as showstoppers in stunning ethnic ensembles at India Couture Week 2024: Watch ) Sonakshi Sinha captivated the audience in a stunning strapless gown by Dolly J at the FDCI India Couture Week 2024.(Instagram/@fdciofficial)

Sonakshi Sinha Stuns in Blush Pink Gown

Sonakshi Sinha looked straight out of a fairytale as she graced the ramp in an exquisite ensemble, highlighting her undeniable beauty. Her look featured a strapless sweetheart neckline blouse, a corset bodice, and fully netted floor-sweeping sleeves. The sheer fabric, adorned with intricate floral accents and sequin detailing, added a whimsical touch to her appearance, showcasing sartorial brilliance. The slit on the side added an extra touch of drama to her stunning look. The delicateness of the colour and the floral accents perfectly balanced the bold structure of the gown, making her look absolutely enchanting.

When it came to accessories, she kept it minimal to let her outfit shine. Sonakshi styled her look with a pair of dangling diamond drop earrings, a statement ring on her finger, and nude strappy high heels. Her makeup, featuring blush pink tones, created a monochrome moment on the ramp. The mermaid waves in her hairstyle added an extra touch of whimsy, elevating this runway look to another level.

About Dolly J's collection

Dolly J is celebrated for her ability to blend a symphony of colours and textures with intricate embroidery into stunning silhouettes. Her designs beautifully reflect femininity with a touch of structural elements. Discussing La Vie En Rose in a video shared by FDCI, the designer mentioned, “This year, our ateliers drew inspiration from jewel tones and extensive structuring. We used very delicate and lacy fabrics to create structural corsets and developed an iridescent tissue that drapes around the body, making you look like a million dollars.”