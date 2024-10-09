Vedang Raina reveals The Archies cast would wait 40 minutes for Suhana Khan to get ready

Vedang Raina is gearing up for the release of his next, The Archies. The actor made his debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's musical drama The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Dot, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda. In a new interview with Galatta India, Vedang has now revealed one thing he likes and tolerates about his The Archies co-stars. (Also read: Jigra title track: Vedang Raina sings his heart out in song about finding courage. Watch) Vedang Raina and Suhana Khan debuted with The Archies last year.

What Vedang said about Suhana

In the interview, Vedang shared one thing he likes and tolerates about Suhana and said, “One thing I like about her is that she is very warm to people around her. She used to take the most time to get ready on set. The guys would get done in 15 minutes and then they would wait for 40 minutes just for Suhana. And many times, while doing takes, we were interrupted by her hair and make up team as they would stop us in between shots and be like: ‘Her hair is out of place’… It was not Suhana’s fault, it was the requirement of the film.”

Vedang on Khushi Kapoor

Talking about his rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, Vedang said, “I like that she is very sweet and generous to everyone around her. I don’t think this is something I tolerate about her, but sometimes she goes on a self-doubt trip and I feel like she shouldn’t.”

The Archies was a 2023 teen musical comedy film, directed by Zoya. It was based on the American comic book series of the same name. It was produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film was set in 1960s India, where Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Fans are eagerly awaiting for Jigra, which stars Vedang as Alia Bhatt's brother. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It releases in theatres on October 11.