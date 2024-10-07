Jigra title track: Vedang Raina sings his heart out in song about finding courage. Watch

The anticipation for the release of Jigra is high among fans ahead of the release of the Alia Bhatt-starrer this Friday. The makers have now released the title track of the film sung by actor Vedang Raina. A song about finding the courage and determination to always protect our loved ones, Vedang's powerful vocals give this song a lasting impact. (Also read: Amid Jigra row, Vasan Bala says he ‘wished’ to work with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi; shares proof) Vedang Raina in a still from Jigra.

Jigra title track

The music video of the Jigra title track is designed to give the impression of a concert. Vedang arrives on stage to sing the track in front of an audience, who cheer along the way. The video ends with him taking off his jacket and singing to the crowd. The track is composed by Achint, with lyrics from Varun Grover.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Vedang wrote: "Dikha de Jigra, ki ab jo teri baari ho! #JigraTitleTrack out now, sung by yours truly." Alia Bhatt also shared the song on her Instagram account.

The song received a warm response from fans. One fan commented, “A star is born!” Another fan said, “Vedang has so much potential to the the next big thing.” A comment read, “Brilliant song.. .Vedang is a next big thing without a doubt!”

More details

In Jigra, Alia plays a young woman, Satya Anand, who struggles to save her brother Ankur Anand, who is being tortured while being imprisoned in a foreign jail. Satya pledges to break Ankur out from the prison after he is sentenced to death.

Jigra stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother. The action-thriller is directed by Vasan Bala and also features Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and others in crucial roles. The film is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It releases in theatres on October 11.