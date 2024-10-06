Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on Jigra script and Alia Bhatt, slams 'ex' Twitter's 'nauseous noise'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has spoken for the first time about Jigra director Vasan Bala's recent comment about sending his unfinished script of the film to actor Alia Bhatt. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Karan penned a long note that reports misinterpreted Vasan's comment. Recently in an interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Vasan had said that he was "really not happy" with Karan forwarding his 'roughly drafted' script of Jigra to Alia Bhatt without hygiene checks. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt chased Vasan Bala for a month over Jigra script; director wasn't happy with Karan Johar) Karan Johar spoke about Vasan Bala and Alia Bhatt.

Karan pens a long note

Karan shared a photo of a person placing their finger on their lips. The words on the picture read, "We have to be strong to ensure our life is stable enough to shut some negative people's mouth. --I'm, Salmiah." Sharing the post, Karan captioned it, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness (Loch Ness) monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love …"

Karan talks about misinterpretation of Vasan's comment

"The gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me … Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making click bait assumptions. (Red heart emoji) ! Loads of Love to all of you …." he concluded.

What Vasan and Alia had said

Earlier in the interview, Vasan Bala had said, "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already set it to Alia'. I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'."

In the same interview, Alia had said, "So my first response to him after he sent me the first half was, 'Where's the second half?' Because I said, 'I'm not feeling complete. I need the second half'. I chased him for one month for the second half, and then it came together."

About Jigra

Jigra stars Alia (Satya) and Vedang Raina (Ankur) as siblings. It is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Jigra is set to hit theatres on October 11.