Karan Johar got Alia Bhatt Jigra? Producer, director clear all doubt: 'We were dying to get her on board'

Vasan Bala had recently made a revelation about how Karan Johar forwarded his ‘rough script' for Jigra to Alia Bhatt, something he didn't appreciate. In the same interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Alia admitted that she chased the filmmaker for a month as she was intrigued by the story. While a section of internet users interpreted that Alia was not the initial choice of Jigra, the film's co-producer Somen Mishra and director Vasan Bala have slammed the claims. (Also read: Alia Bhatt chased Vasan Bala for a month over Jigra script; director wasn't happy with Karan Johar. Here's why) Alia Bhatt plays a sister on a mission to save her brother in Jigra.

Somen Mishra on casting Alia Bhatt in Jigra

While sharing a snippet from the interview a Twitter user had tweeted, “Here's a video of #VasanBala saying in a recent interview that he didn't plan for #AliaBhatt to be part of the film #Jigra. Before he could complete his script properly, #KaranJohar already sent the script to her.” Somen quote tweeted the post and captioned it as, “Hahahaa this appeared on TL. This is so funny. When Vasan, me and KJ were discussing the initial story, we were dying to get Alia on board. Matlab (I mean) I don't know one filmmaker who won't. She is absolutely the best. And we were lucky she said yes. Vasan meant it was rough pitch then.”

“All kinds of pitches go to all actors. If they like the space or so, then again you go with the final script. So many times they say yes and then the script doesn't work or even the ulta happens too. Only on social media there's so much stupidity tha til ka taad gets made. Lmao,” he added. “And when you see the film, you will realize what I meant by we were DYING to get her on board. She is MAGIC on screen. If she had said no, I don't know with whom Vasan would have made #Jigra impossible to even imagine someone else who cud have played Satya. Baki sab bakwas. Fin.”

Later, director Vasan Bala also commented on the same. “Karan knew better and can't thank him enough for the rest of my life for trusting his instincts. It's the most magnanimous gesture anyone can do to help someone make a film...Trust!”

About Jigra

Alia plays a young woman Satya Anand in Jigra, who is fighting to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand, from a foreign prison where he faces torture and a death sentence. The action-thriller directed by Vasan Bala, features Vedang Raina as Ankur. The film, co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, also includes Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran in key roles.