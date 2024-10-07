Amid Jigra row, Vasan Bala says he ‘wished’ to work with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi; shares proof

A recent comment by Jigra director Vasan Bala on producer Karan Johar sending the rough draft of the film's script to Alia Bhatt without informing him started a row. Days after Vasan said that he didn't like what Karan did, the latter blamed fans and media for misinterpreting the Jigra director's comment. Now, Vasan, too, has reacted to the row and clarified his stance. (Also Read | Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on Jigra script and Alia Bhatt) Vasan Bala talks about his Jigra actor Alia Bhatt.

Vasan clarifies amid Jigra row

On Sunday, Vasan took to his Instagram and penned a brief note. He shared a picture collage of two hoardings on the streets of Mumbai--one was of Alia Bhatt's 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi and the other is her upcoming movie Jigra.

Alia reacts to Vasan's post

Sharing the post, Vasan captioned it, "The photo on the left, I had taken in 2022 and wished...The photo on the right at the same spot, 2024! Wish fulfilled Of course we can keep discussing other things too, to each his own.... October 11th will be the final answer." Reacting to the post, Alia posted a smiling face with a tear emoji. Sikandar Kher posted a red heart emoji.

What Vasan, Alia had said about Jigra

Recently in an interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Vasan had said that he was "really not happy" with Karan forwarding his 'roughly drafted' script of Jigra to Alia Bhatt without hygiene checks. He had said, "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email, very stream of consciousness thought, sent it to Karan. I think six or seven hours later, he called saying, 'I've already set it to Alia'. I was really not happy with it. I was like, 'I would have at least done some spellcheck, grammar check, hygiene, written some very nice hero entry. So that email was sent, I was like, 'Why did you do this?'. Karan said, 'No, no, this is how it works'."

Alia had said, "So my first response to him after he sent me the first half was, 'Where's the second half?' Because I said, 'I'm not feeling complete. I need the second half'. I chased him for one month for the second half, and then it came together."

How Karan had reacted to reports of Vasan's remark

A part of Karan's recent Instagram post read, "...social media is like the Lockness (Loch Ness) monster it gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love …The gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me … Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! "

About Jigra

Jigra, an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, features Alia (Satya) and Vedang Raina (Ankur) as siblings. The film showcases the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Jigra, produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, is set to hit theatres on October 11.