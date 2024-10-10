Ananya Panday reveals cousin Alanna Panday, husband Ivor McCray were her ‘close-to-home reference’ for CTRL

What Ananya said

“I see a lot of influencers, but my cousin Alanna and her husband are couple bloggers. They make vlogs about everything – from when they met, to their wedding, to her pregnancy, and even her journey with their baby. They’ve covered it all on their YouTube channel. Watching them was a close-to-home reference, helping me understand the sacrifices required to be a public figure, especially when your life is exposed even more than an actor’s,” said Ananya.

Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chikki Panday, the brother of Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday. She's a content creator and a social media influencer who documents her life online with her husband, Ivor McCray. They resort to creative ways to announce their life's milestones, including their wedding and recently becoming parents to a baby boy, whom they named River. Alanna also made her streaming debut recently as part of Prime Video India's reality show on social media influencers, The Tribe, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

About CTRL

CTRL is a screenlife thriller on the lines of Searching, Missing, and C U Soon. Directed by Vikramaditya and co-produced by his Andolan Films and Nikhil Dwivedi's Safron Magicworks, it dropped on Netflix India earlier this month. The movie revolves around a content creator couple, played by Ananya and Vihaan Samat. When Ananya's Nella finds out her boyfriend is cheating on her, she seeks help from her Artificial Intelligence assistant to delete him from her digital memories. However, the plot soon turns into a larger, graver thriller. The film is co-written by Vikramaditya and Avinash Sampath, with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. Ananya also recently appeared in the Prime Video India show Call Me Bae, backed by Dharmatic Entertainment.