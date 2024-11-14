Karan Johar asks Maheep Kapoor if she's threatened by Shalini Passi getting all the attention. Watch her response

Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town ever since her debut on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives last month. Karan Johar, who produces the show under his banner Dharmatic Entertainment, decided to switch on his provocateur mode when he put Maheep Kapoor on the spot with a question about Shalini. (Also Read: What makes Shalini Passi so watchable in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is her anti-reality TV appeal) Karan Johar asks Maheep Kapoor if she feels threatened by Shalini Passi

Karan puts Maheep on spot

Karan took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday night to share a Reel in which he's recording Maheep's reaction. The video starts with Maheep, in an all-black avatar, sitting next to Karan on a couch, asking him why he's recording. Karan zooms in on a luxury bag next to Maheep and asks if it belongs to a season from 18 years ago. Maheep responds, “You gifted it to me, you as**ole."

Karan goes on to ask, “Shalini Passi is getting all the attention this season. Are you feeling threatened?” Maheep tries to snatch the phone away from Karan. Karan then asks her to share her “inner thoughts.” She responds snarkily, “You're giving me a headache,” to which Karan asks, “Is her popularity giving you a headache?” Maheep smiles, hides her face, and then shows him the middle finger.

Shalini reacts

Shalini also reacted to Karan's Reel with Maheep by sharing it on her Instagram Stories. She wrote along with it, “Love these two (heart emoji).” Shalini also shared a picture on her Stories from the launch party of luxury beauty brand Tira's flagship store at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. In the photo, Shalini posed with actor Suhana Khan and her Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives co-stars – Maheep, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam, and Seema Sajdeh. Interestingly, Shalini has been BFFs with Suhana's mother Gauri Khan since the latter's Delhi days before her marriage to superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood wives in attendance at the Tira store launch.

Shalini is an art collector and content creator married to businessman Sanjay Passi, who resides in South Delhi. She was part of the Delhi gang on season 3 of Netflix India's reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Riddhima Kapoor and Kalyani Chawla.