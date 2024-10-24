Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar bring in Isha Ambani's birthday

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw his annual Diwali bash on Tuesday evening at his residence in Mumbai. A host of celebrities showed up dressed to their traditional best. A few inside photos from the party surfaced on Instagram the following day. (Also Read – Sobhita Dhulipala, Kiara Advani, Rekha to Kriti Sanon: The best saree looks from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash) Inside pictures from Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Bringing in Isha Ambani's birthday

Businesswoman Isha Ambani, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, brought in the occasion at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash which went on till the wee hours of Wednesday morning. In pictures that have surfaced on Instagram from inside the party, Manish can be seen clicking a selfie with Isha, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Ananya Panday. In another picture, Karan and Isha pose with actor Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

In another selfie clicked by Manish, Shikhar and Janhvi are joined by Ananya and her BFF, actor Suhana Khan. Manish also posed with Kiara Advani and actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra for a photo. The occasion marked another reunion as veteran actor Rekha struck a pose with actors Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. The rumoured couple was seen escorting Rekha to her car at the premiere of Khushi's sister Janhvi's latest film, Ulajh, at a Mumbai suburban theatre last month. Rekha is known to have a soft corner for the Kapoor sisters as she was particularly close to their late mother and legendary actor, Sridevi.

Other celebrities at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Among other celebrities who marked their presence at the Diwali party were Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, Urmila Matondkar, Shibani Dandekar, Sanya Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty. Sobhita Dhulipala also took time off from her imminent wedding with Naga Chaitanya to make an appearance at Manish's grand Diwali bash. Karan Johar arrived with Adar Poonawalla, his new fellow owner of Dharma Productions, as they put up a united front after their deal.