DWTS Season 33: Who is headed to the finale after that shocking elimination twist? When and where to watch

Five couples made it to the Dancing With the Stars semifinals on Tuesday night, beckoning the moment that would change everything before the big finale. With final decisions about eliminations pending, the penultimate episode of the dance reality show delivered a major eye-widening shock. Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her DWTS partner Alan Bersten (left). Dancing pro Jenna Johnson and the Bachelor star Joey Graziadei (right). (Instagram (dancingwiththestars))

When and where to watch the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale?

Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy? The much-anticipated big reveal awaits us at the end of the week. With the semifinals finally done and dusted, all eyes are on the dance floor as America’s favourite couples are all headed for the game-changing season closer.

The Season 33 DWTS finale will air on Tuesday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. International viewers may tune into Disney+ to stream the glamorous closing three-hour event. New episodes are also available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who will be competing in the DWTS Season 33 finale?

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough dropped an unprecedented shocker when they revealed that no one was going home on the semifinal night. After the elimination twist, all final pairs are headed to the final showdown.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten, Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold, actress Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong, and NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola and pro Whitney Carson will all compete for perfect scores and the mirrorball trophy next Tuesday.

Here’s how their ballroom performances fared in the semifinal episode:

Ilona + Alan = 28/30 and 29/30

Joey + Jenna = 30/30 and 28/30

Stephen + Rylee = 25/30 and 28/30

Chandler + Brandon = 29/30 and 29/30

Danny + Whitney = 27/30 and 27/30