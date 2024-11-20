Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DWTS Season 33: Who is headed to the finale after that shocking elimination twist? When and where to watch

ByAshima Grover
Nov 20, 2024 05:02 PM IST

With one final episode left in the tank, Dancing With the Stars is headed for its most consequential chapter. Here's what we know about the S33 finale so far.

Five couples made it to the Dancing With the Stars semifinals on Tuesday night, beckoning the moment that would change everything before the big finale. With final decisions about eliminations pending, the penultimate episode of the dance reality show delivered a major eye-widening shock.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her DWTS partner Alan Bersten (left). Dancing pro Jenna Johnson and the Bachelor star Joey Graziadei (right). (Instagram (dancingwiththestars))
Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her DWTS partner Alan Bersten (left). Dancing pro Jenna Johnson and the Bachelor star Joey Graziadei (right). (Instagram (dancingwiththestars))

When and where to watch the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 finale?

Who will win the coveted mirrorball trophy? The much-anticipated big reveal awaits us at the end of the week. With the semifinals finally done and dusted, all eyes are on the dance floor as America’s favourite couples are all headed for the game-changing season closer.

Also read | SNL brutally roasts Trump's ‘most epic’ cabinet picks as Alec Baldwin plays RFK Jr

The Season 33 DWTS finale will air on Tuesday, November 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. International viewers may tune into Disney+ to stream the glamorous closing three-hour event. New episodes are also available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who will be competing in the DWTS Season 33 finale?

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough dropped an unprecedented shocker when they revealed that no one was going home on the semifinal night. After the elimination twist, all final pairs are headed to the final showdown.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten, Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold, actress Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong, and NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola and pro Whitney Carson will all compete for perfect scores and the mirrorball trophy next Tuesday.

Also read | Bachelor alum Maria Georgas shuts down Pete Davidson dating rumours, reveals he's not in rehab, ‘It's insulting’

Here’s how their ballroom performances fared in the semifinal episode:

Ilona + Alan = 28/30 and 29/30

Joey + Jenna = 30/30 and 28/30

Stephen + Rylee = 25/30 and 28/30

Chandler + Brandon = 29/30 and 29/30

Danny + Whitney = 27/30 and 27/30

 

 

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On