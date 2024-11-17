SNL brutally roasts Trump's ‘most epic’ cabinet picks as Alec Baldwin plays RFK Jr

This week's Saturday Night Live cold open featured a brutal mockery of Donald Trump's cabinet picks. The hilarious skit also poked fun at the president-elect's meeting with Joe Biden that took place at the Oval Office earlier this week. Comedians Dana Carvey and James Austin Johnson reprised their roles as the president and the former president, respectively, while Alec Baldwin made a surprise appearance, impersonating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Alec Baldwin as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during this week's Saturday Night Live cold open(SNL)

SNL brutally roasts Donald Trump's controversial cabinet picks

The skit began with Trump and Biden having a meeting at the Oval Office as several of the president-elect's cabinet picks paid a visit. The former complained about how “boring” being president is. “Love running, hate being,” Johnson's Trump said. To which, Biden, played by Carvey, recalled some of his memories at the White House before saying, “Maybe I hate it here too. It's no joke.”

“But I can’t go back to Mar-a-Lago, Joe, because Elon [Musk] is there, and he will not leave,” Trump said, adding, “It’s like, What About Bob? He’s walking around in his bathing suit, showing me videos of rockets and monkeys with computers in their heads. This guy’s cringe.” Later on, as Biden tried to offer some advice on being president, Trump declared, “I already know how to do president."

Johnson's Trump went on to add, “It’s all about surrounding yourself with the best people, and I am very fastly picking the most epic cabinet of all time.” “They are some of the most dynamic, free-thinking, animal killing, sexually criminal, medically crazy people in the country.” To this, Carvey's Biden asked, “Who are you thinking about?”

Trump replied with, “We’ve got Elon and Gaetz. That’s an alien vs. predator.” “We've got Kristi Noem and RFK Jr.,” he went on, adding, “They're killing the dogs, they're killing the bears.” The spoof also took at swipe at the soon-to-return First Lady Melania Trump as Johnson, portraying Trump, said, “And, Melania will be working remotely from divorce.”

After a hilarious visit from Sarah Sherman's Matt Gaetz, Baldwin arrived at the Oval Office, impersonating the Kennedy scion. “Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, someone like me — a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain,” he said. “Bobby, I love you. I can’t wait to see what you do with this country in terms of health and with regard to measles outbreak,” Johnson quipped as Trump.