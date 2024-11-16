Menu Explore
Elon Musk says Matt Gaetz ‘will be great’, blasts John Bolton for criticising Trump's AG pick

ByArya Vaishnavi
Nov 16, 2024 07:27 PM IST

The former US ambassador slammed Gaetz as “a person of moral turpitude.”

Elon Musk tore into former United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton for criticising Donald Trump's decision to elect Matt Gaetz as attorney general. The Tesla CEO's remarks came after the 75-year-old called the president-elect's pick “the worst” in “American history.”

Elon Musk slammed John Bolton for criticising Donald Trump's AG pick Matt Gaetz
Elon Musk slammed John Bolton for criticising Donald Trump's AG pick Matt Gaetz

Elon Musk tears into John Bolton for criticising Trump's AG pick Matt Gaetz

During a recent appearance on Meet the Press NOW, Bolton said that Gaetz “must be the worst nomination for a Cabinet position in American history.” Musk fumed at the diplomat on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “John Bolton, who is a staggeringly dumb warmonger, being against someone is a great sign!”

The SpaceX founder followed up with, “Gaetz will be great.” In a separate tweet, Musk advised netizens to “just do the opposite of whatever Bolton recommends.” The tech billionaire's heated remarks came as Bolton called the Florida representative “totally incompetent” to be elected as attorney general.

The former US ambassador further slammed Gaetz as “a person of moral turpitude.” “The Senate's new leadership should tell the President-elect that he is endangering Republican Senators by forcing a vote in favor of Gaetz’s nomination. The leadership should insist that this nomination be withdrawn,” Bolton added in a post, per Fox News.

Bolton's criticism of Trump's cabinet pick did not stop at Gaetz as he also lashed out at Tulsi Gabbard. “With his announcement of Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence, he’s sending a signal that we have lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence,” he said in an interview with The Hill

“Up until a few hours ago, I would have said that was the worst Cabinet appointment in recent American history. Of course, since Matt Gaetz’s nomination, he clearly has taken the lead on that score,” Bolton added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election Results Live.
