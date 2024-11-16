Nancy Pelosi's post-election blame game leaves Democrats furious, ‘She needs to take a seat’

Democrats are furious at Nancy Pelosi for her “damaging” post-election comments. Last week, the former House speaker alleged that the outcome of the 2024 presidential election would have been different had Joe Biden “gotten out sooner.” This left her fellow party members frustrated, with Senator John Fetterman saying, “You got what you wanted.” U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses guests during the centennial celebrations for the Legion of Honor art museum in San Francisco, California, U.S. November 9, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo(REUTERS)

Nancy Pelosi's post-election blame game leaves Democrats furious

In a New York Times interview last week, Pelosi suggested that there should have been an “open primary” to replace Biden in the race. “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” she said, adding, “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”

Calling these remarks “damaging,” a Democratic lawmaker told Axios, “She needs to take a seat.” “Making scattershot comments is not just unhelpful, it’s damaging,” they added. Another House Democrat fumed at Pelosi for trying to speak for the party in place of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

A member of the Congressional Black Caucus told the outlet, “Hakeem has been tremendously graceful and respectful of her, but I don’t think she is being respectful of him.” “I understand that this is a difficult transition for her, not being the leader, but she is not. She needs to understand what her new role is.”

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania senator lashed out at Pelosi for turning on Biden. “She embraced this, ‘she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer.’ And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden,” he said.

“I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84, and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?” Fetterman told Politico.