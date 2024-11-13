Artem Chigvintsev's surprise DWTS 500th episode appearance amid Nikki Garcia divorce, domestic violence arrest

Former longtime Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was reportedly cut from the sensational dance reality competition’s 33rd season roster a week before his domestic violence arrest in late August, per TMZ. He has since switched his career path and taken on the responsibilities of a construction job, as detailed in a restraining order his now-estranged wife, Nikki Garcia, filed against him last month. Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev have separately filed for divorce since the DWTS alum's domestic violence arrest in late August.

Despite his purportedly severed ties with the show, the 42-year-old DWTS alum was reportedly seen attending the 500th episode of Dancing With the Stars. His noteworthy appearance in the crowd is now making headlines, thanks to fellow former pro Peta Murgatroyd’s Instagram Stories capturing the scenes of the Tuesday live broadcast.

DWTS alum Artem Chigvintsev's return to the ballroom

Murgatroyd’s social media update marked the embattled Russian-born dancer’s surprise ballroom comeback, even if so in the audience. It portrayed the pro dancer in a happy light, contrary to all the recent buzzworthy discussions surrounding him.Chigvintsev was arrested and booked in Napa Valley on August 29 on suspicion of domestic violence. An alleged altercation broke out between him and his wife, former wrestler Nikki Garcia two days after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Artem was ultimately released from custody the same day of arrest on a $25,000 bond.

Artem Chigvintsev on Peta Murgatroyd's Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

No criminal charges for Artem Chigvintsev after domestic violence arrest

In late September, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that her office had declined to file criminal charges against the dancing sensation. The decision followed after a “thorough review of the criminal investigation.” A press release detailed, “While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence. We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”

Nevertheless, the DA’s office was open to revisiting the case later if previously unknown facts or evidence were to emerge.

Artem Chigvintsev-Nikki Garcia's legal woes

Since the arrest, Artem and Nikki have respectively filed for divorce and are also embroiled in a custody battle. The retired wrestler seeks full custody of their son Matteo, 4, while her partner is pursuing a joint arrangement.

According to one of Daily Mail’s reports last week, Chigvintsen has purportedly suffered a major financial crunch, having lost $100,000 in income since his August arrest. He is now legally pressing Garcia to compensate him for a portion of his legal fees, lost earnings, and rent.