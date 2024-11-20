Angelina Jolie joins Alice Winocour's high-fashion drama Stitches

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie has found her next role! The actor, who is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Maria, is set to star in 'Stitches', a new high-fashion drama directed by Alice Winocour. The film is confirmed to begin production in Paris, according to Deadline. (Also read: Angelina Jolie says playing Maria Callas in Maria ‘helped heal a part of me’) US actress Angelina Jolie attends AFI Fest "Maria" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood on October 26, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP)(AFP)

Details about Jolie's next

While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the movie will explore the world of high fashion, with the story unfolding primarily in the French capital, reported Deadline.

'Stitches' will be shot in both French and English, similar to Winocour's previous project 'Proxima', which garnered significant attention for its portrayal of an astronaut's struggles balancing professional aspirations with motherhood.

More details

Winocour is once again collaborating with Pathe Films on this project, after the success of her critically acclaimed film 'Paris Memories'.

The film, which premiered at the Cannes Directors' Fortnigt section, earned actress Virginie Efira a Cesar Award.

Jolie's casting in 'Stitches' comes on the heels of her highly anticipated biographical film 'Maria', in which she will portray opera legend Maria Callas.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the movie is produced by Fremantle, Apartment, and Netflix.

In addition to 'Maria', Jolie also directed 'Without Blood', a Western-inspired drama that had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The film, which stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, tells the story of a woman who survives the brutal killing of her family and later seeks justice from their murderer.

The film is based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco and has generated significant interest.

While plot details of 'Stitches' remain a closely guarded secret, the film will also likely showcase the glamorous and cutthroat nature of the industry, with Paris serving as the perfect backdrop, as per Deadline.

Produced by Charles Gillibert's Paris-based CG Cinema, 'Stitches' is expected to feature a star-studded cast.

(With inputs from ANI)