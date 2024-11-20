One Direction members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan reunite at Liam Payne's funeral. Pics
One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral took place on Wednesday. The singer died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires last month.
Liam Payne's funeral took place in Amersham in Buckinghamshire, north-west of London. As per new pictures that were shared by Reuters, the late singer's bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, who were part of the band One Direction, were among the mourners at the funeral. (Also read: Liam Payne funeral: All 4 One Direction members to attend last rites of singer)
One Direction members at Liam's funeral
In the pictures, Harry was seen arriving in a BMW alongside friend and TV star James Corden. The two headed straight inside the church. Zayn also joined his former bandmates, dressed in black.
Louis was seen distressed, carrying the order of service in his hands. X Factor judge Cowell also arrived, along with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman. Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was also present at the funeral. His former partner Cheryl, with whom he shared a son, was also spotted.
Liam's coffin arrived at the church on a white horse-drawn carriage. The hearse contained floral tributes for the late singer, with the words ‘son’ and ‘daddy’ written on it.
More details
The joint statement shared by One Direction, and signed by the four bandmates, after Liam's death read: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”
Liam's death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.
