Liam Payne funeral: All 4 One Direction members to attend last rites of singer

Liam Payne's funeral

The report detailed that Liam's funeral will be a private affair which will be attended by his family and closest friends. The source was quoted as saying, "Liam's funeral is taking place in the Home Counties. His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day."

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will be in attendance at the funeral to pay their last respects to their friend and bandmate.

More details

It was in The X Factor in 2010 where Liam was discovered alongside his One Direction bandmates. The five musicians auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition. Later, One Direction was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The band went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

The singer-songwriter died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires last month. He died on October 16. His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.