Liam Payne funeral: All 4 One Direction members to attend last rites of singer
Liam Payne’s funeral will take place on Wednesday. His death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires.
Former One Direction member Liam Payne's funeral will take place in the Home Counties on Wednesday, November 20. As per a report shared by The Sun UK, the singer's funeral will be attended by former One Direction bandmates, including Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan. They will be getting together for the first time since they split up at Liam's funeral. (Also read: One Direction star Liam Payne’s funeral might take place next week: Report)
Liam Payne's funeral
The report detailed that Liam's funeral will be a private affair which will be attended by his family and closest friends. The source was quoted as saying, "Liam's funeral is taking place in the Home Counties. His family have gone to great lengths to put together the perfect service and give him the send off he deserves. Liam may have been a global superstar but to Geoff and Karen he will always be their little boy. It is going to be an incredibly difficult day."
Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will be in attendance at the funeral to pay their last respects to their friend and bandmate.
More details
It was in The X Factor in 2010 where Liam was discovered alongside his One Direction bandmates. The five musicians auditioned for the show solo, but were put together to form a band and eventually came in third place in the competition. Later, One Direction was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. The band went on to become one of the highest-selling boy bands in history, selling 70 million records worldwide before announcing an indefinite hiatus in 2016.
The singer-songwriter died after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Buenos Aires last month. He died on October 16. His death was ruled a result of multiple injuries from a fall, with a preliminary toxicology report revealing the presence of substances. Liam had gone to South America to support Niall, who was touring to promote his third studio album, The Show.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.