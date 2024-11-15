Liam Payne's new surveillance footage reveals stunning details amid his tragic death probe: Watch

New evidence has emerged in Liam Payne’s death which shed light on the hours that led to the singer’s death. The former One Direction member fell to his sudden death from his hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16. The investigation of his death has been ongoing to confirm there was no foul play in his untimely demise. New surveillance footage reveals Liam Payne conversing with hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra shortly before his fall from a balcony. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP)(AFP)

New footage reveals hours before Payne’s death

The surveillance footage obtained by TMZ revealed the singer having a conversation with one of the three suspects in his death case. The video was captured by the hotel’s camera where Payne was staying showed the singer dressed in a white T-shirt exiting the elevator as he approached Ezequiel Pereyra who is an employee at Casa Azul hotel.

The employee is currently accused of supplying drugs to Payne. He engaged in small talk with the Bedroom Floor singer before he left the scene, meanwhile, Payne appeared calm in the footage, as reported by Marca.

The new footage has the police questioning the singer’s state of mind before he fell to his tragic death. They are now investigating the case with it being a potential homicide. The footage was taken at 2:04 pm on the afternoon of October 16 and covered 3 hours before the singer’s death. It has added another layer of mystery to the complex death case of Payne.

Other suspects in the investigation

Apart from Pereyra, the other two suspects in the Strip That Down singer’s death include another hotel employee and businessman Rogelio Nores. Nores acted as Payne’s manager during the singer’ stay at the hotel. Both individuals are also under police scrutiny as Payne’s death probe continues.

The singer’s family has requested privacy amid this difficult time. Last week, his dead body was released from custody and repatriated to the United Kingdom where Payne’s funeral services will take place.