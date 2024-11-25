Barron Trump enjoys Thanksgiving dinner with Melania and Donald Trump: Video emerges from Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump made a rare public appearance at Mar-a-Lago over the Thanksgiving weekend, his first since the election watch party. Dining with his parents, Melania and Donald Trump, at the exclusive Florida club on Saturday night, the youngest son of the former president was dressed in a suit and seated among several high-profile figures. The NYU freshman is expected to return to his studies after the break. Barron Trump enjoys Thanksgiving dinner with Melania and Donald Trump(Pic- “@karinasafarovacoaching” via Instagram stories)

Barron Trump joins Melania and Donald for Thanksgiving

Influencer Karina Safarova Rudeva, a guest at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night, shared several videos on her Instagram story capturing intimate moments of the evening. The clips featured Barron Trump dining on the patio alongside his parents, Donald and Melania Trump, and other club members. Melania’s father, Viktor Knav, was also present, enjoying a dinner night with his grandson. The incoming first lady lost her mother Amalija Knavs earlier this year.

In the footage, Barron was seated next to his father, who donned a navy blue suit and blue tie, while Melania looked elegant in an all-white ensemble. The camera then pans left and right to capture the crowded yet festive atmosphere of the Florida club.

Currently enrolled at New York University’s Stern School of Business, Barron is likely to take a trip back to his parent's Florida estate for the holiday season. Meanwhile, Melania Trump is reportedly opting for a more reserved role during this presidential term, planning only occasional visits to the White House. Instead, she is set to split her time between Florida and Manhattan.

Melania Trump's first major hire amid Trump’s cabinet picks

Amid reports of stepping back from full-time First Lady duties to focus on her role as a full-time mom and prioritize her son Barron's needs, the former model and now author has named a longstanding Donald Trump supporter as her Chief of Staff, marking her first major appointment since Trump’s election win.

Melania Trump appointed Hayley Harrison as her Chief of Staff, a trusted figure who worked in the East Wing during Trump’s first term and later joined the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago. Harrison, a close ally, along with her husband, remained on Trump’s Save America PAC payroll until late 2023. Melania praised Harrison’s leadership and deep understanding of White House operations, emphasising her integral role over the past seven years.

Harrison “has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady's team over the past seven years,” the official statement read. “She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government,” it added.