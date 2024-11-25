Edit Profile
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today November 25, 2024: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’

    By HT News Desk
    Nov 25, 2024 6:16 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for November 25, 2024.
    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 25, 2024 6:16 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War: ‘He is my godfather’

    • Ranbir Kapoor made his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The actor will star opposite Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the film.
    Read the full story here

    Nov 25, 2024 6:13 AM IST

    Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Naga Chaitanya opens up on his second marriage, says wife-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’

    • Naga Chaitanya opened up about his bond with Sobhita Dhulipala. The two will get married on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. 
    Read the full story here

