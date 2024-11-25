‘I absolutely loved his films’: Hugo Weaving on how Satyajit Ray introduced him to Indian cinema

Hugo Weaving, renowned for his portrayal of the iconic villain Agent Smith in the 'Matrix' franchise, spoke about his latest film The Rooster and shared how legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray introduced him to Indian cinema. The film is directed by Mark Leonard Winter. (Also read: Brad Pitt is 'on his knees, begging' Angelina Jolie to let him see the kids: 'It kills him that he's estranged') Hugo Weaving talked about the films of Satyajit Ray.

What Hugo Weaving said

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Weaving revealed why he chose to work on the film. "I loved the script. Mark and I have worked together numerous times and got on very well. We've had many wonderful discussions about films, filmmaking, acting, and character, and we just enjoyed each other's company. Mark drew me to the film, and then Mark's words drew me to the character," he said during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The Matrix star also shared how Satyajit Ray influenced his appreciation for Indian cinema. "I actually remember seeing his films when I was 16. I absolutely loved them. The Apu trilogy profoundly moved me, and The Chess Players (Shatranj Ke Khilari) along with several of his other works. He truly introduced me to Indian cinema."

More details

Director Mark Leonard Winter spoke about the inspiration behind The Rooster. "This film, in a way, was born out of a difficult period in my life when I felt like I was battling my own mind. It was a time of mental health struggles--a very meaningless, scary place to be. I wanted to create something meaningful that could make sense of that time. In Australia, it's very difficult--perhaps similar in India--for men to open up about their inner struggles. I wanted to explore that through this film."

The Rooster is an Australian comedy-drama directed by Mark Leonard Winter and features Hugo Weaving, Phoenix Raei, and John Waters.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, this year's festival includes a tribute programme honouring the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi, according to Variety.

The 55th edition of IFFI will run until November 28.

(With inputs from ANI)