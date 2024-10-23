Australia named Country of Focus for 55th International Film Festival of India

Menu Explore
PTI |
Oct 23, 2024 02:51 PM IST

New Delhi, The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Wednesday announced that Australia has been nominated as the "Country of Focus" at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India .

The “Country of Focus” segment at IFFI will feature a curated selection of seven Australian films, showcasing the country's rich storytelling traditions as well as indigenous and contemporary narratives.

The announcement follows the recent signing of an Audio Visual Co-production Treaty between the two nations, which aims to boost co-productions by offering incentives to filmmakers from both countries.

"This collaboration will not only promote cultural exchange but also open new avenues for filmmakers in India and Australia to work together on innovative cinematic projects," the ministry said in a statement.

The 55th edition of the IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2024.

Additionally, Australia will participate in the Film Bazaar, the market event held alongside IFFI. A delegation, including representatives from Screen Australia, State Screen Commissions, and Ausfilm, will showcase opportunities for collaboration, with a special focus on promoting Australia as a filming destination.

Up to six Australian producers will attend Film Bazaar, supported by funding from their government, to explore co-production opportunities.

The event will also host an "Australian Co-production Day" to facilitate networking between filmmakers from both countries.

One of the highlights of the 2024 Film Bazaar will be the Australian project "Home Before Night" that has been selected as an official entry in the Co-Production Market.

A dedicated panel discussion on co-production opportunities between India and Australia is also part of the Knowledge Series at the event.

Besides, Academy Award-winning Australian cinematographer John Seale, renowned for his work on "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "The English Patient", will conduct a Masterclass on cinematography where he will talk about his artistic journey and share valuable insights to aspiring filmmakers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

