Devi Sri Prasad takes a dig at Pushpa 2 The Rule producers at Kissik song launch

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule organized a grand event in Chennai on Sunday to launch the new song Kissik. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela were in attendance, along with music composer Devi Sri Prasad who took to stage to talk about his experience working on the highly-anticipated sequel. Amid rumours of rift with the makers, a report by Indian Express reported that Devi Sri Prasad said the producer(s) have ‘more complaints about me than love.’ (Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will be the ‘best film in recent times’ says Devi Sri Prasad) Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

What DSP about Pushpa 2 The Rule

There were rumours that the makers of Pushpa 2 were dissatisfied with Devi Sri Prasad after he was unable to deliver the background score on time so they had roped in composers Thaman, Ajaneesh Lokanath and Sam CS instead.

At the event, DSP said, "Ravi (Shankar) sir, you’ve been blaming me saying that I didn’t deliver the song or the background score on time. I know you love me. Where there is love, there are complaints as well. But, I think you have more complaints about me than love.”

'They asked me to wait to make an entry…'

He went on to address the crowd and said, “Even now, I came to the venue 20-25 minutes ago. They asked me to wait to make an entry for the camera. When I heard the song Kissik being played, I came running. As soon as I arrived, you said, ‘Wrong timing, sir. You’re late’. What can I do? If I had to address these separately, there’s no kick. I am always open.”

Devi Sri Prasad won a National Award for his music in Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.