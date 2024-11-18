Meet Kannada actor who is seen with half-shaved head in Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer; was also part of Devara Part 1

The trailer for Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped on Sunday. While seeing the trio reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat was good, one new character caught everyone’s attention. Know all about the Kannada actor who played him. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty react to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: ‘Can't wait for party’) Tarak Ponnappa's half-shaved head and get-up caught attention in Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer.

Who is the actor with the half-shaved head in Pushpa 2?

A brief shot in the Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer shows Arjun’s character at a jatara (temple fair). The shot then cuts to another man with a half-shaved head, wearing a necklace made out of slippers. The shaved side of his head, eyebrows, and eyes are adorned with white paint, while he sports a large bindi, jhumkas, and a pearl necklace.

Many wondered who the actor was, seemingly a new character introduced to face-off Pushpa or be part of his squad. Kannada actor Tarak Ponnappa played the role, looking menacing even as he wore a jatara get-up. Instagram has been flooded with memes of people talking about how unrecognisable Tarak looks in the shot. The actor has been sharing them all on his Instagram stories.

More about Tarak Ponnappa

Tarak has starred in numerous hit Kannada films, including Prasanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 and 2. He plays a character named Daya in these films. The actor was recently seen in Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR-starrer Devara: Part 1. In the film, he played the antagonistic Pasura, Saif Ali Khan’s character Bhaira’s son. Fans who recognised him in the trailer made memes, calling him ‘Bhaira’s koduku’. His role in Pushpa 2: The Rule remains to be unveiled.

Tarak has also acted in Kannada films like Ajaramara, Kannada Deshadol, Yuvarathnaa, Kotigobba 3, Gilky and more. In Telugu, he has worked in films like CSI Sanatan and Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad before Devara: Part 1.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up where the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise left off. Pushpa is now a smuggler, married to Srivalli, while Bhanwar threatens to bring him down. The film will be released in theatres on December 5 in all south Indian languages, Bengali and Hindi.