Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj turns into ‘wildfire’ mode in Sukumar's power-packed sequel. Watch

The trailer of one of the most anticipated films of the year- Pushpa 2: The Rule, is here! On Sunday, the makers dropped the two minutes-long trailer of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. Fans got a glimpse of Pushpa Raj again after two years, now occupying more power and control. With dazzling visuals, exciting acting sequences and a killer soundtrack, this one looks like a winner. (Also read: Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film surpasses US pre-sales of part 1) Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the action-heavy world of Pushpa Raaj, as he gears up to obtain what is rightfully his. Rashmika Mandanna appears briefly as Srivalli, even as Fahadh Faasil catches attention as the arch nemesis who vows to catch Pushpa and stop his trade. But Pushpa reverberates that his game is not national, but is even international. With eye-catching visuals and stunning action, the trailer promised an entertaining ride for fans.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Goosebumps! Can't wait for December 6!” A second fan said, “Pushpa Raj is here to rule. The trailer looks amazing.” “Cannot wait to catch Pushpa 2 in theatres! Blockbuster for sure, ” said another fan. “Fireworks trailer! Love the music,” said a fan.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh will reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the movie. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the film’s music, with the songs Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa and Sooseki having received good response after release.

The first part saw Pushpa rise from a daily wage worker to a red sanders smuggler to a gangster. It was released in December 2021 and was a remarkable success, even in the Hindi regions.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. It will face off against Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika-starrer Chhaava at the box office.