Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna film surpasses US pre-sales of part 1

Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: There is less than a month to go for Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to be released in theatres on December 5. And yet, the film has already brought in $415k in pre-sales just from its North American premieres, crossing the pre-sales brought in by the first part, Pushpa: The Rise in 2021. Pushpa 2 The Rule advance booking: Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil play Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

Pushpa 2: The Rule advance booking

Pushpa 2: The Rule made over $415k in pre-sales for its North American premiere on December 4. It will be showcased in 715 locations and 2750 screens. Sacnilk.com reports that Pushpa: The Rise had brought in $400k during its premiere, having an average opening during the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, the film’s team claimed over 15,000 tickets had been sold. Bookings are yet to open in Canada. Anticipation is high for the film in India, too, with Pushpa 2: The Rule at the top of the popular searches on the BookMyShow app. Pushpa: The Rise made $2.5 million in North America in its full run; the sequel is expected to surpass these numbers soon.

Recently, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movies held a press conference in Hyderabad to discuss the film’s pre-release business. The film made over ₹425 crore with its non-theatricals, bringing the total business to around ₹1000 crore. It remains to be seen how much business Pushpa 2: The Rule garners on opening day in India and abroad.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres on December 5 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. It will face off against Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika-starrer Chhaava at the box office.

Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in the film while Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli and Fahadh his arch nemesis, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya and Ajay also play key roles.