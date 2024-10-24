Has Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 already made 1000 crore in pre-release business? Producer clarifies

Pushpa 2: The Rule pre-release business: Recently, there has been news that Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule crossed ₹1000 crore in pre-release business. Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers breaks down the film’s theatrical and non-theatrical business. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule release date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film will now arrive early) Pushpa 2 The Rule pre-release business: Allu Arjun will play a red sanders smuggler called Pushpa Raj in the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s pre-release business

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi held a press conference in Hyderabad on Thursday to announce that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on December 5. They also addressed claims that the film has made over ₹1000 crore in pre-release business.

Talking about it and detailing how they came to that conclusion, Ravi said, “Pushpa 2 did well in its non-theatrical business and made ₹425 crore. When we add in the theatrical business, over ₹1000 crore overall in pre-release business feels achievable, but that’s an estimate.”

According to Sacnilk.com, Pushpa’s theatrical rights have been valued at ₹600 crore worldwide. As for non-theatrical, its OTT rights brought in ₹275 crore, and satellite rights were sold for ₹85 crore. The film’s music rights have also been reportedly sold for ₹65 crore.

Releasing in 6 languages

At the press meet, it was revealed that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. N Cinemas will distribute the film in Karnataka, E4 Entertainments in Kerala, Mythri Movies Movie Distributors LLP in Telangana, AGS Entertainment in Tamil Nadu, and AA Films in North India and West Bengal.

Lakshmi Kanth Reddy of N Cinemas stated that the film is expected to cross ₹90 crore business in Karnataka. “KGF was released in 350 single screens and 80 multiplexes; we plan to allot more screens for Pushpa 2. Maybe it’ll even cross Kantara’s business,” he said.

AGS Entertainment, which recently produced Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT) said, “Pushpa 2 will have 806 screens in 539 locations, as much as The GOAT. Barring Vijay, Ajith and Rajini sir, no other hero has had a double-digit opening in Tamil Nadu so far, we hope that changes,” said the distributors.

Anil Thadani of AA Films backed films like Baahubali and KGF in the north. “I was lucky to back Pushpa: The Rise, and I hope history repeats itself,” he said. Ravi also revealed that the film will be released in 3000 locations overseas in Indian languages. As for languages like Russian and Japanese, they hope to release an international cut of the film at a later stage.