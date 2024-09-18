The GOAT box office collection day 13: Vijay, Venkat Prabhu film collects 413 crore worldwide

The GOAT box office collection day 13: Venkat Prabhu’s latest directorial, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), was released on September 5 and has done decent business at the box office worldwide. The Vijay-starrer mounted on a massive budget, has collected ₹413 crore worldwide in 13 days, according to the film’s producer. (Also Read: The GOAT box office collection day 10: Vijay film witnesses growth over second weekend, to soon enter ₹200 crore club in India) The GOAT box office collection day 13: Vijay plays dual roles in the film.

The GOAT box office collection

Archana Kalpathi, who produced the film under AGS Cinemas, announced the news on X (formerly Twitter). “#G.O.A.T Verithanamana Run at the BO#GreatestOfAllTime @actorvijay Sir @vp_offl @aishkalpathi @Ags_production,” she wrote sharing a new poster of Vijay in dual roles. Written on the poster is, “413 crores worldwide gross in just 13 days.” Vijay’s previous film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, made ₹461 crore worldwide in its first week, according to the film’s producers, Lyca Productions.

About The GOAT

The GOAT sees Vijay in dual roles as father and son. He plays Gandhi, leader of the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad (SATS), who takes his family along on a mission to Bangkok. Things go awry when his son is kidnapped, leading to chaos. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for the film, which received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film also released in Telugu and Hindi apart from the original Tamil and also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Yugendran and VTV Ganesh.

Vijay’s final film

Vijay plans on entering politics and recently formed his own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. While some were worried that The GOAT might be his final project, he has signed one more film. His 69th film will be produced by KVN Productions and directed by H Vinoth. The actor is touted to play the ‘torchbearer of democracy’ in it. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film’s music.