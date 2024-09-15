The GOAT box office collection day 10: Vijay film witnesses growth over second weekend, to soon enter ₹200 crore club
The GOAT box office collection day 10: The Vijay-starrer witnessed a rise in its numbers. GOAT is a period science fiction film.
The GOAT box office collection day 10: After a dip in its numbers, the film saw an increase in its collection as the weekend set in. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is close to breaching the ₹200 crore mark soon. The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has been helmed by Venkat Prabhu. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer)
The GOAT India box office collection
The week one collection of the film is ₹178 crore [Tamil: ₹156.4 crore; Hindi: ₹11.3 crore; Telugu: ₹10.3 crore]. On day 9, the film earned ₹6.75 crore [Tamil: ₹6.25 crore; Hindi: ₹40 lakh; Telugu: ₹10 lakh]. On day 10, it collected ₹13 crore nett in India in all languages as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹197.75 crore. The film had an overall 56.74% Tamil occupancy on Saturday.
Hindustan Times review of The Goat
An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Director Venkat Prabhu must first be lauded for writing a story that travels the world and has family sentiment, action, humour and drama interlaced with twists and plenty of tributes. He has given Thalapathy Vijay a story that is quite different from the Tamil star’s last few outings and it’s refreshing. Vijay is seen in two roles and the two characters are radically quite different and that’s what makes it interesting. Venkat Prabhu has loaded the film with a lot of tributes starting from Captain Vijayanath, SPB and Ajith’s Mankatha hook step to his late cousin, Bhavatharini, and numerous Vijay films."
About GOAT
In the film Vijay starred in a lead role. Produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni.
GOAT is a period science fiction film. Vijay essayed double role, playing a father as well as his son, in the film. The cast also includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj.
