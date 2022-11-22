Home / Entertainment / Others / Rishab Shetty's Kantara crosses 400 crore worldwide, beats KGF Chapter 2 to be highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka

Rishab Shetty's Kantara crosses 400 crore worldwide, beats KGF Chapter 2 to be highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka

others
Published on Nov 22, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has become the second Kannada film to earn over ₹400 crore at the box office. The film is also now the highest-grossing film in Karnataka, beating KGF: Chapter 2.

Rishab Shetty in a still from Kantara.
Rishab Shetty in a still from Kantara.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kannada blockbuster Kantara is in no mood to slow down at the box office. On Tuesday, the film crossed the 400-crore mark in gross collections worldwide, making it only the second Kannada film ever to do so. And that’s not the only feather in its cap. Over the weekend, the film also became the highest-grossing film ever in Karnataka. Also read: Varun Dhawan says Hindi films are 'getting their a** kicked', praises Kantara

Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty, was a sleeper hit upon its release. Made on a modest budget of 15 crore, it was not expected to reach even the 100-crore mark, let alone make four times that. On Tuesday afternoon, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film had crossed the 400-crore mark globally in under two months in gross collections. Taran’s tweet also gave a breakdown of the film’s earnings territory-wise.

On Sunday, the film crossed 155 crore in nett earnings within Karnataka, overtaking the mark set by KGF: Chapter 2 just earlier this year. By Tuesday, the film has earned over 160 crore nett in Karnataka alone. The dubbed versions of Kantara, which were released two weeks after the initial release, have also been doing well. The Hindi version has nett collections of 82 crore so far while the Telugu version has earned 42 crore.

Kantara is a thriller that is rooted in the folklore and traditions of coastal Karnataka and merges stories about man vs nature and land politics with the belief system and rituals of the land. The film has been praised by critics and audiences as well and is the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb currently.

Kantara is currently the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of the year. But it is slowly closing in on numbers 5 (Kamal Haasan’s Vikram with 414 crore) and 4 (Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra with 431 crore).

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kantara rishab shetty kgf 2 + 1 more
kantara rishab shetty kgf 2

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out