Pushpa 2 The Rule release date: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film will now arrive early

Pushpa 2: The Rule release date: It’s official! Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s release has been moved up by a day. The film, which was supposed to be released in theatres on December 6, will now be released on December 5. Here’s why. (Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule makers spent ₹60 crore on Gangamma Thalli jatara scene) Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as red sanders smuggler Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2: The Rule release date

The producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, held a press meet in Hyderabad to discuss the film’s release, along with the distributors. Naveen explained that the film’s release has been preponed by a day so it has a longer week at the box office in the US, where it will be released on December 4.

He also addressed the misconception that December is considered to be a ‘dry month’ in the Telugu states, given that most people look forward to the Sankranthi releases in January instead. He said, “Akhanda and Animal are good examples of how good box office numbers can be achieved in December too. We also wanted to ensure we get a good number of IMAX screens for the film’s release. We’re expecting the film to break records.”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Recently there was speculation that the film’s release might be preponed and it was confirmed on Thursday. A sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, the sequel will see Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Ajay and other actors reprising their roles. Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in the first film, the sequel will also have a special number, an actor for which is yet to be finalised.

Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are producing the film. Devi Sri Prasad returns as the composer of the film’s music, while Miroslaw Kuba Brozek is the cinematographer.