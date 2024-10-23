Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls shooting Citadel: Honey Bunny action scenes despite health issues: ‘Had IV in the morning’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently spoke about shooting action sequences in Citadel: Honey Bunny amid health challenges. The actor who was undergoing myositis treatment, revealed how she shot for the spy action series despite feeling unwell. Samantha, in an interview with Cinema Express stated that at times she wasn't sure if she could shoot for the show. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu interview: ‘I had a particularly difficult relationship with my father’) Samantha Prabhu spoke about shooting action for Citadel: Honey Bunny despite health challenges.

Samantha on shooting action despite health issues

When asked about how tough it was to shoot action for Citadel, when she was diagnosed for myositis, the actor said, “When I see it, I can't even believe that I actually did it. There were times when I had an IV in the morning and then shot action in the afternoon. So, it was pretty intense everyday. I don't know if the rest of the crew knew about it. There were days when in the morning I would be sick and Raj would come ask, ‘Are you sure you can shoot?’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I can shoot today.’ But somehow I just don't know I did it.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's acting career

Samantha made her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Tamil romantic-drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010). Her first Telugu film was Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), opposite Naga Chaitanya. She gained Pan India recognition with her special appearance in the song Oo Antava in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Samantha was last seen in the Telugu romantic-comedy Kushi (2023), opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

About Citadel: Honey Bunny

Varun Dhawan and Samantha play titular roles in Citadel: Honey Bunny as the spies Bunny and Honey respectively. Varun's character's original name is unveiled as Rahi Gambhir, who is Nadia Sinh played by Priyanka Chopra's father. The upcoming espionage action series is a spin-off to Priyanka's Citadel (2023). The Raj and DK directorial also features Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem and others in pivotal characters. The show is scheduled to release on November 7, 2024.