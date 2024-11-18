SS Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty react to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 The Rule trailer: ‘Can't wait for party’

SS Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty react to Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer

Director Rajamouli wrote that he ‘can’t wait for the party’ while talking about the film’s trailer on X (formerly Twitter), “WILDFIRE started in Patna!! Spreading across the country!! Explodes on Dec 5th!!! CAN’T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!!”

Actor Rishab wished the team good luck, writing, “#Pushpa2 trailer looks MASSive and packed with power! Wishing the entire team all the best for another blockbuster!”

Cricketer David, who has often aped Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj in reels posted the trailer on his Instagram stories, writing, “Great work brother.”

A screen grab of David Warner's Instagram stories.

Other celebrities react

Director Harish Shankar claimed that ‘every frame’ showed how much the team loved cinema, writing, “Every frame showcases your hard work, and every minute detail of Pushparaj reflects your passion. The time and energy you’ve invested are clear evidence of your love for cinema. Hats off, dear @alluarjun.”

Director Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Idhi nijam ga WILD FIREUUU (It truly is a wild fire),” praising the film’s team and calling their standards ‘absolutely high’. Actor Sudheer Babu wrote, “#Pushpa2TheRule is coming for the throne! No mercy at the box office for sure.. @alluarjun Bunny you're unstoppable. Party ekada @aryasukku sir.”

Actor Sharwanand reacted with fire emojis, while Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish wrote, “Whatte trailer!!! What magic did Bunny & Sukku make. Cant wait for 5th Dec!!!”

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule seemingly picks off after the events of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, is now a gangster, married to Rashmika’s Srivalli. Fahadh’s Bhanwar Singh Shekawat vows to humble him by any means necessary. The trailer hints at the much-awaited face-off between the duo. The film will be released in theatres on December 5.