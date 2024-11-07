Harish Shankar responds to Rana Daggubati's dig on Ravi Teja film Mr Bachchan's failure: ‘Have faced a lot’

Actors Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja recently hosted the IIFA Utsavam Awards in Dubai and cracked jokes on the Telugu film industry. A jibe at how Harish Shankar’s Ravi Teja-starrer Mr Bachchan did not perform as planned seems to have rubbed the director the wrong way. (Also Read: Teja Sajja, Rana Daggubati draw Mahesh Babu fans' ire for joke on Guntur Kaaram vs HanuMan) Rana Daggubati joked about how Mr Bachchan was Amitabh Bachchan's lowest point this year.(IIFA)

Harish Shankar responds to Mr Bachchan dig

At the show, Rana began a comedic bit by saying, “Bachchan garu ki ee year highest high and lowest low kuda chusaru. (Amitabh Bachchan has seen the highest high and lowest low this year).” To which Teja asked him, “Highest high Kalki. Lowest low enti. (The highest high is Kalki 2898 AD, what’s his lowest low?)” Rana responded, “Ade monna release aindi ga, Mr…(The film that recently released, Mr…)” hinting at Mr Bachchan. Teja stopped him from revealing the film’s name, but it was clear to everyone what he was talking about.

Numerous Ravi and Harish fans tagged them on clips of the bit circulating on X (formerly Twitter), asking them to respond. The director replied to one of his fans and wrote in Telugu, “Enno…vinnanu tammudu…andulo idoti. Anni rojulu okela undavu. Nakaina…evarikaina…(I have faced a lot, brother. This is also one of those moments. All days won’t stay the same. Be it for me or anyone else.)” He turned off the comments section while responding to the post, unwilling to deal with trolls.

For the unversed, Mr Bachchan is an adaptation of the 2018 Hindi film Raid. It was released on August 15, opened to negative reviews, and was a box office bomb.

Other jokes on the film industry

From Rana pointing out that Samantha Ruth Prabhu went from his ‘sister-in-law to sister’ and both hosts cracking jokes about how HanuMan beat Guntur Kaaram during Sankranthi, they did it all.

At one point, they even joked that due to constant delays, Allu Arjun’s next should be called ‘Pushpa too late’ and how despite the Adipurush makers leaving one seat empty for Lord Hanuman in all theatres, even He decided to just catch the film on OTT. They even said MAA President Vishnu Manchu will ask them to delete anything they say within 48 hours, referring to when he warned trolls.