Rana Daggubati jokes Samantha Ruth Prabhu went from ‘sister-in-law to sister’. Here's how she reacted

Samantha Ruth Prabhu won the Woman of the Year award at IIFA Utsavam this year. But one of the show’s hosts, Rana Daggubati, was in no mood to let her descend from the stage after her emotional speech without cracking a joke or two on her. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits she made 'some mistakes in the past’, talks about things not working out: ‘I accept failure’) Rana Daggubati and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been friends for long now.

‘I call her Samantha Ruthless Prabhu’

Samantha received the award from Vicky Kaushal and made an impassioned speech about her comeback after taking a break due to ill health. After she was done, Rana joked, “Samantha went from Tollywood to Hollywood. Went from my sister-in-law to sister,” making her crack up.

He also pointed out that she isn’t doing Telugu films much, to which she replied, “If I do a film, it should be like Narasimha Naidu, not Rana Naidu.” Rana, however, was in the mood to banter further because he replied, “That’s not cinema, sister, it’s a show. They told me you can do anything on it, I learnt that from Family Man.”

He also said he would call her by a different name years ago. “I’ve called her Samantha Ruthless Prabhu since we were kids,” he said, asking her, “But where did comedy Sam go?” She replied, “Comedy Sam…controversial Sam. She went to sleep; good night.” Teja Sajja co-hosted the show with Rana.

How are Rana, Samantha related?

For the unversed, Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021 after dating him for a few years on and off before that. Chaitanya is Rana’s cousin on the Daggubati side of the family. He is now engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Chaitanya's father, actor Nagarjuna was married to Rana’s aunt, Lakshmi Daggubati, from 1984 to 1990 before he married Amala. Rana and Samantha worked together only once when she played a cameo in the 2016 Tamil film Bangalore Naatkal, a Bangalore Days remake.

Upcoming work

Rana was most recently seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan in Tamil. He also presented Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra in Telugu. He will soon star in the second season of Rana Naidu for Netflix with his uncle, actor Venkatesh. Samantha was last seen in Kushi in Telugu. She will soon be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.