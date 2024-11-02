Menu Explore
Inside Ananya Panday's birthday bash: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan add oodles of glamour

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 02, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Ananya Panday's birthday party was a star-studded affair, with Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, and Vicky Kaushal among the guests.

Orry has given fans a sneak peek into Ananya Panday's extravagant birthday celebration, and it's clear the party was an unforgettable night. The photographs show Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and other Bollywood buddies letting loose and having an absolute blast. Also read: Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco confirms relationship? Says ‘I love you’ on her birthday

Ananya Panday turned 26 last week.(Instagram)
Ananya Panday turned 26 last week.(Instagram)

From laughter-filled moments to funny banter, the photos and videos capture the joy and camaraderie that filled the room.

A star-studded affair

Last week, Ananya turned 26, and she celebrated her birthday in style. Now, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, took to Instagram to share moments from the birthday bash.

In the photo dump, Orry is seen posing with Varun Dhawan, who was seen in a pink polo T-shirt paired with jeans. Varun attended the birthday party with his wife Natasha Dalal.

The highlight of the dump was his photo with the celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. In the snaps, Katrina looked radiant in a stunning lehenga, while Vicky looked dashing in a sleek kurta pyjama.

There is also a picture with actor Sara Ali Khan. Orry also posted a fun video of him making fun of Sara’s watermelon heels.

There are also pictures of Sunny Kaushal, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Orry also posted a picture with the birthday girl, Ananya, who is posing with her customised handbag.

Love out in open

On her birthday, the most special wish came from Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco, who declared her love through a heartfelt wish for her. On his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee”.

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Released on Netflix, the film saw Ananya play Nella, a social media influencer whose life comes crashing down when she enists the help of an AI to erase her cheating ex (Vihaan Samrat) from her digital life.

