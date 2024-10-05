Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, calls Ananya Panday ‘outstanding’

Ananya Panday is basking in the positive reviews for her latest film CTRL. Now Samantha Ruth Prabhu has joined the list of people who has loved the film. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Samantha shared her take on the film and showered praises on the performance of Ananya Panday, calling it ‘outstanding.’ (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Mammootty and Jyothika-starrer Kaathal The Core, calls it 'movie of the year') Samantha Ruth Prabhu heaped praises on Ananya Panday's CTRL.

Samantha reviews CTRL

In her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared the poster of the cyber-thriller and wrote in the caption, “Highly recommend and a must watch #CTRL (Clap emoticons) It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made. @ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations team #CTRL.”

Ananya also re-shared Samantha's mention on her own Instagram Stories.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews CTRL.

About CTRL

CTRL also stars Vihaan Samat in the lead. Ananya and Vihaan portray an influencer couple named Nella Awasthi and Joe Mascarenhas respectively. When Joe betrays Nella, she resorts to an Artificial Intelligence app to remove him from her life, but things take a sinister turn when the app takes control. The film is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. CTRL released on October 4 on Netflix India.

Talking about her character and the film, Ananya Panday added, “My character Nella, is like any of us. She's caught up in a world dominated by technology and social media. CTRL explores how we navigate the fine line between our online presence and who we are in real life. Working with Vikram sir and Nikhil sir has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for you to watch it on Netflix and uncover the connection between Nella and Allen.”

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “CTRL overall passes off as a good, crisp, harmless watch, which wants to make you think. The thing is- content from across the world, courtesy the OTT boom in India in the last four years, has already dealt with similar themes. There's nothing here we haven't watched already.”