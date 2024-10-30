Menu Explore
‘I love you Annieee’: Ananya Panday’s rumoured BF Walker Blanco declares his love on her birthday with a cute wish

ByMahima Pandey
Oct 30, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Former model and Ananya Panday’s rumoured beau Walker Blanco was one of the first people to share a sweet birthday wish for the actor. Check it out

Ananya Panday is currently busy soaring high on the love that her recent releases have received from audiences. When she began her journey in Bollywood in 2019, she was welcomed as a new star kid trying her luck in the industry. However, over the last many years she has blown fans away with her choice of scripts as well as her range of versatility. After her impactful performances in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), CTRL and Call Me Bae, she truly has emerged as ‘student of the year’. Well, Ananya seems to be thriving in her love life as well.

Ananya Panday received a super sweet birthday wish from rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco
Ananya Panday received a super sweet birthday wish from rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco at the Ambani wedding
Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco at the Ambani wedding

Today, the actor is celebrating her 26th birthday and one of the first birthday wishes that she received on social media came from someone really special. We are talking about former model and wildlife lover Walker Blanco. This morning, Ananya’s rumoured beau took to his official social media handle to wish the birthday girl while declaring his love in a super sweet Instagram story. Along with a cute portrait of Ananya, at what looks like a restaurant, Walker penned a heartwarming note which read: “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special😊I love you Annieee❤️.”

Ananya Panday's birthday wish from her beau
Ananya Panday's birthday wish from her beau

How adorable is that! As most fans remember, Ananya parted ways with her longtime actor boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in March this year. According to reports, the two were together for two long years. They also dropped hints about their rumoured relationship on Karan Johar’s chat show when they graced the koffee couch in two separate episodes. Well, months after news of their break up surfaced on the internet, Walker came into the picture. Rumours suggest that Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ while attending Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding cruise this year. The former model apparently works with the Ambanis at Vantara, Jamnagar.

Well, we wish Ananya a very happy birthday and are sure her loved ones will make this year extra special!

