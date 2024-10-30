Inside Ananya Panday's 26th birthday celebrations with Orry, Bhavana and Chunky; her cake has a Kareena connection

Ananya Panday turned 26 on October 30. The actor's family and friends were there with her at midnight to ring in the special day with her. It was Orry aka Orhan Awatramani who shared an inside video from the celebrations at Panday residence, which included two cakes, a bunch of balloons and loads of birthday cheer. (Also read: Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco confirms relationship? Says ‘I love you’ on her birthday) Orry shared an inside video from Ananya Panday's birthday celebrations.

Ananya's birthday celebrations

Orry shared the video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, Ananya cut two cakes- one chocolate cake and the other one had was a white milk cake which had a picture of Ananya with her pet Fudge, and the line- ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ written on it. This line was a direct reference to Kareena Kapoor's character Geet from the film Jab We Met.

As Orry made the video and gave a sneak peek into the intimate birthday gathering, Ananya's parents Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday were also seen cheering beside her. Some of Ananya's close friends were also in attendance and together all of them sang happy birthday for the actor.

More details

Bhavana also took to her Instagram to share an adorable throwback video to wish Ananya. It featured a vlog that was captured by Chunky, in which little Ananya gave three kisses on Bhavana's cheeks. “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses,” she wrote in the caption.

Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Released on Netflix, the film saw Ananya play Nella, a social media influencer whose life comes crashing down when she enlists the help of an AI to erase her cheating ex (Vihaan Samat) from her digital life.

She is currently shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae.