Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inside Ananya Panday's 26th birthday celebrations with Orry, Bhavana and Chunky; her cake has a Kareena connection

BySantanu Das
Oct 30, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 26th birthday. Check out how her family and close friends are making the day special.

Ananya Panday turned 26 on October 30. The actor's family and friends were there with her at midnight to ring in the special day with her. It was Orry aka Orhan Awatramani who shared an inside video from the celebrations at Panday residence, which included two cakes, a bunch of balloons and loads of birthday cheer. (Also read: Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco confirms relationship? Says ‘I love you’ on her birthday)

Orry shared an inside video from Ananya Panday's birthday celebrations.
Orry shared an inside video from Ananya Panday's birthday celebrations.

Ananya's birthday celebrations

Orry shared the video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, Ananya cut two cakes- one chocolate cake and the other one had was a white milk cake which had a picture of Ananya with her pet Fudge, and the line- ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ written on it. This line was a direct reference to Kareena Kapoor's character Geet from the film Jab We Met.

As Orry made the video and gave a sneak peek into the intimate birthday gathering, Ananya's parents Bhavana Panday and Chunky Panday were also seen cheering beside her. Some of Ananya's close friends were also in attendance and together all of them sang happy birthday for the actor.

More details

Bhavana also took to her Instagram to share an adorable throwback video to wish Ananya. It featured a vlog that was captured by Chunky, in which little Ananya gave three kisses on Bhavana's cheeks. “Birthday Eve @ananyapanday !!!loads of love and some forced kisses,” she wrote in the caption.

Ananya was last seen in the film CTRL, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Released on Netflix, the film saw Ananya play Nella, a social media influencer whose life comes crashing down when she enlists the help of an AI to erase her cheating ex (Vihaan Samat) from her digital life.

She is currently shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //