Nagarjuna introduces soon to be daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala to Chiranjeevi at ANR National Awards 2024

Sobhita Dhulipala made her first public appearance since her engagement along with fiancé Naga Chaitanya at ANR (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) National Awards 2024. The couple was present at the award ceremony where Tamil superstar Chiranjeevi was felicitated by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In one of the candid moments captured from the event, Nagarjuna was seen introducing Sobhita to Chiranjeevi. (Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya make first public appearance ahead of wedding at ANR National Awards 2024) Nagarjuna recently introduced Sobhita Dhulipala to Chiranjeevi at ANR Awards.

Chiranjeevi meets Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law

In the video, while Chiranjeevi meets other guests on stage, Nagarjuna calls Sobhita and Naga. He then introduces his future daughter-in-law to Chiranjeevi.

As she greeted him with folded hands, Chiranjeevi was seen complementing the soon-to-be-married couple by gesturing with perfect fingers sign. As they engaged in a light-hearted moment, with Chiranjeevi cracking a joke, Sobhita and Naga took their leave after the meeting. Sobhita was seen in a light green sari and matching blouse. Naga was seen accompanying her as he wore a blue blazer paired with black trousers.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala relationship

Naga and Sobhita got engaged in August 2024, after two years of dating. The couple had kept their relationship private until Nagarjuna posted their engagement photos on Twitter. The pictures featured the newly engaged couple dressed in traditional attires. While Naga was seen in an off-white kurta-pyjama, Sobhita opted for a soft pink saree. Their wedding date is still kept under wraps.

Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities

Sobhita had posted pictures of her pre-wedding festivities a week ago. She captioned the post, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam…And so it begins!” The ceremony was held in Vishakhapatnam. Godhuma means wheat. Raayi means stone. Pasupu means turmeric. Danchatam means crushing or grinding. So, the phrase roughly translates to "crushing wheat, stone, and turmeric together". It has significance in the context of Telugu weddings. It refers to a traditional ritual where the bride and groom jointly grind wheat, turmeric, and sometimes other ingredients on a grinding stone (raayi). This act symbolizes the beginning of their life together, where they share responsibilities, work together, and prepare for a new phase in life.

Sobhita Dhulipala's career

Sobhita represented India in Miss Earth 2013, in the Philippines. Despite not finishing in top 20, she was named sub-titles of Miss Photogenic, Miss Beauty for a cause, Miss Talent and Miss Beautiful face. SHe made her acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) opposite Vicky Kaushal. Sobhita later featured in Hindi films such as Chef (2017), Kaalakaandi (2017), The Body (2019), Ghost Stories (2020) and Love, Sitara (2024). She was also seen in Telugu films such as Goodachari (2018) and Major (2022).